News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Schools: Youngest Students Back in School First; Plurality of Students Prefer On-Line; Complaints About Online Classes; Schools Rated A-

The Monrovia School District's January newsletter (https://is.gd/chQMF7) reports that:

~ The district is working on a hybrid (on-line/in person) instructional program, starting at the elementary level since it appears health officials have determined that "our youngest students will be allowed to return to school first."

~  A survey of Monrovia High students found that, "When asked which form of instruction they preferred, 37% selected virtual, 28% selected in-person, 22% selected a hybrid model, and the remaining 13% were comfortable with any format."

~ The students also said the things that stress them out with Zoom classes are:

  • 26.8% (211) = Helping out with siblings
  • 24.4% (192) = Device is not reliable
  • 50.8% (400) = Wifi is not reliable
  • 19.9% (157)  = Working to help out family
  • 61.9% (487) = Distractions
  • 27.3% (215) = Mental health issues
  • 26.6% (209) = Feeling lonely/alone
  • 44.7% (352) = Lack of social connectedness

~ The school rating service, Niche.com, has given Monrovia Unified an A- rating based on topics such as academics, teachers, diversity, college prep, administration, health and safety, and more. Full report: https://is.gd/PY7XWy

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)