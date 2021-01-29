Monrovia Schools: Youngest Students Back in School First; Plurality of Students Prefer On-Line; Complaints About Online Classes; Schools Rated A

~ The district is working on a hybrid (on-line/in person) instructional program, starting at the elementary level since it appears health officials have determined that "our youngest students will be allowed to return to school first."
~ A survey of Monrovia High students found that, "When asked which form of instruction they preferred, 37% selected virtual, 28% selected in-person, 22% selected a hybrid model, and the remaining 13% were comfortable with any format."
~ The students also said the things that stress them out with Zoom classes are:
- 26.8% (211) = Helping out with siblings
- 24.4% (192) = Device is not reliable
- 50.8% (400) = Wifi is not reliable
- 19.9% (157) = Working to help out family
- 61.9% (487) = Distractions
- 27.3% (215) = Mental health issues
- 26.6% (209) = Feeling lonely/alone
- 44.7% (352) = Lack of social connectedness
~ The school rating service, Niche.com, has given Monrovia Unified an A- rating based on topics such as academics, teachers, diversity, college prep, administration, health and safety, and more. Full report: https://is.gd/PY7XWy
