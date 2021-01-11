Relaxed and Friendly Wally - A total Sweetie

As you can see from his smile, three-year-old Wally is a friendly and relaxed dog. He’s been hanging out in the Pasadena Humane Adoptions office lately, where he’s been enjoying long naps on a pile of blankets, delicious treats, and full-body petting. Wally is eager to learn, and he’s already mastered “sit” and “paw”. He’s a total sweetie who loves attention – all he needs is you!
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment