Monrovia Police: 300 Dresses Stolen; Girlfriend Bites; Tool Thief Flees in BMW; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 287 service events, resulting in 44 investigations.
Assault
January 21 at 2:40 a.m., an assault incident was reported at a hotel in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Hotel security responded to a room on a noise complaint and found two male subjects involved in an argument. One of the subjects asked the other to leave. The security guard escorted the subject outside, where they became involved in a physical fight. Officers responded, but the suspect had already fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
January 21 at 11:47 a.m., a business owner in the 100 block of E. Chestnut called police to report someone had broken into the business through a skylight sometime overnight. Officers arrived, and the investigation revealed that approximately 300 custom made dresses had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 21 at 4:36 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 600 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported that his work vehicle had just been stolen. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
January 21 at 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Elfwood regarding a male subject seen in a resident’s backyard. When the resident yelled at the subject, he fled in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the 800 block of Norumbega and conducted a traffic stop. The male driver told officers he had done work on the property 8 months prior and he was looking to get more work. The resident advised the officers that he did know the subject and there was no reason for him to have been at the residence. He authorized a No Trespass Form. The subject was also found to be in possession of various drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Fraud / Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
January 21 at 9:13 p.m., officers were extra patrolling the 200 block of E. Pomona and saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was conducted, and the investigation revealed the female driver was in possession of burglary tools and fraudulent documents. The driver was arrested.
Outside Assist / California Highway Patrol Pursuit – Suspects Arrested
January 22 at 3:04 a.m., California Highway Patrol notified Monrovia Police Department that they were in a pursuit on Foothill and Myrtle, traveling eastbound. Officers assisted CHP with a traffic stop related to the pursuit at the intersection of Mountain and Central. Both suspects were arrested by CHP.
Driving Under the Influence / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
January 23 at 2:07 p.m., a caller reported a motorist stopped in the roadway at the intersection of California and Cypress. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel. Officers and paramedics responded. The driver was found to be under the influence of narcotics and was arrested for DUI. During a search of the vehicle, a large quantity of a controlled substance was found.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 8:30 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington. The victim reported his girlfriend bit him during an argument. She also broke a bottle and cut her hand in the process. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, arrested the suspect for domestic violence. Paramedics arrived and bandaged her injuries before she was taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
January 24 at 1:44 p.m., two motorists collided in the 700 block of E. Huntington and one of the drivers appeared injured. Officers arrived along with paramedics. The injured driver was provided with first aid and his injuries were not life-threatening. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Battery
January 24 at 3:07 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Monrovista called police to report her neighbor had just battered her husband outside their home during an argument. Officers responded and found the husband desired to place his neighbor under citizen’s arrest. Officers conducted an investigation and the case was forwarded to the District Attorney for filing consideration.
Resist and Delay – Suspect Arrested
January 24 at 11:38 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a bicyclist commit several vehicle code violations. He stopped the bicyclist, but after a brief interaction, the bicyclist ran west on Huntington. The officer gave chase and was able to detain the subject without further incident. The subject was in possession of possible fraudulent documents. The suspect was arrested.
Attempt Burglary
January 25 at 11:12 p.m., a business owner in the 1100 block of S. Mountain called police to report a male subject trying to get in the backdoor. He was kicking and pulling on the door, trying to force it open. When he was unable to get it open, he left the area. Officer arrived and searched the area, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
January 26 at 12:20 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Stedman called police to report seeing someone by her neighbor’s vehicle. The caller believed the subject might be stealing the catalytic converter from the vehicle. Officers arrived, but the suspect had fled the location. They found the catalytic converter had been stolen. No suspects were located in the area. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Grand Theft Auto
January 26 at 6:15 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at the intersection of Fifth and Foothill. The front passenger window was smashed, and the suspect took a Trader Joe's bag containing a computer and two work cell phones. The victim said the suspect was a male subject wearing a dark hoodie, and he fled in a black, two-door Ford Mustang. A short time later, officers located the involved Ford Mustang and recovered the stolen items. The Ford Mustang was unoccupied and was found to be an unreported stolen vehicle. The registered owner was contacted and this investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
January 26 at 7:36 p.m., a male subject was seen by loss prevention officers at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain stealing tools. He fled the location in a black BMW with Carmax paper plates. Officers arrived, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
January 26 at 8:57 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of W. Duarte. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of the location on Wednesday, January 20. When he returned to pick up his vehicle it was not there. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft – Suspect Arrested
January 27 at 5:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a subject that exited the store without paying for merchandise. The suspect entered a vehicle and attempted to leave the area. Officers located the vehicle upon arrival and detained the suspect. He was arrested and taken into custody.
