A Moment in Monrovia History: Rehrman Home

The Rehrman home at 135 W. Palm showing solar panels before the second story was added. c. 1930s. See full details here. From the Rehrman family collection.
For more historic photos and papers, see the Monrovia Historical Society’s complete Legacy Project collection here. Learn more about the Monrovia Historical Society here.
Note: This is the first in a series of historical Monrovia photographs which will be presented once a week. Full disclosure: I am a board member of the Monrovia Historical Society.
- Brad Haugaard
