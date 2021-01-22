Give Your Thoughts on Monrovia General Plan

The General Plan is the City's long range planning document and lays out goals and policies to help guide future growth. There will be an update to the Safety Element of the plan, and there will be a new Environmental Justice Element, which will "focus on communities within the city that bear increased burdens, including high poverty, high unemployment, and air and water pollution."
There will be other opportunities to give your thooughts about the plan. If you would like additional information, or want to be added to the contact list, email the Planning Division at planning@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
