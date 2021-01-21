News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch from Peach Cafe
Got lunch today from Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado near Ivy. Got the Chicken Pesto Salad with cornbread for $11. Tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
1/21/2021
restaurants
2 comments:
Kelly
January 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM
Did they provide honey for the corn bread? That puts it over the top!
Brad
January 21, 2021 at 6:24 PM
Yup! Comes with honey.
