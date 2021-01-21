News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch from Peach Cafe


Got lunch today from Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado near Ivy. Got the Chicken Pesto Salad with cornbread for $11. Tasty. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

  1. KellyJanuary 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM

    Did they provide honey for the corn bread? That puts it over the top!

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)