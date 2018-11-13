News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

WWII Vet Gets Replacement Medals at Vets Day Celebration


At the Veterans Day celebration in Library Park World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran Antonio Sanchez, 94, gets replacement medals he lost in a house fire. https://goo.gl/hqgBep

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)