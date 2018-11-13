News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
WWII Vet Gets Replacement Medals at Vets Day Celebration
At the Veterans Day celebration in Library Park World War II Battle of the Bulge veteran Antonio Sanchez, 94, gets replacement medals he lost in a house fire.
https://goo.gl/hqgBep
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/13/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment