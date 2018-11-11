News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Wrought Iron Fence Planned for Bradoaks School
At its next meeting (
https://goo.gl/aYBPV9
) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider installing wrought iron fencing at Bradoaks School, installed by Charlie's Fence Company, for $34,500.
https://goo.gl/aJDDcz
- Brad Haugaard
