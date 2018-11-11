News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Wrought Iron Fence Planned for Bradoaks School


At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/aYBPV9) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider  installing wrought iron fencing at Bradoaks School, installed by Charlie's Fence Company, for $34,500.  https://goo.gl/aJDDcz

- Brad Haugaard
