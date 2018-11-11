News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Watch Out for this 'Sextortion' Email Scam
A reader writes to say her household recently received this email extortion scam.
Here's how it works: You receive an email from a person who has somehow obtained the password to your email, possibly through a data breach at some company. The writer claims to have proof that you've been watching pornography (it says the porn site you went to downloaded software that recorded both you and what you were looking at) and demands payment be made using Bitcoin otherwise the images or video will be sent to everyone on your contact list - friends, family, coworkers, etc. Don't be faked out by this. Here is an article about it: https://goo.gl/sVndWr
