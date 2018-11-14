Water and Sewer Rates Going Up; Police vs. Fire for Charity; Monrovia Finalist as 'Business Friendly' City; Etc.

Festival of Trees will benefit Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Monrovia Police Department and Fire Department will face off in a charity basketball game to benefit the American Cancer Society. The game is on Friday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m., at the Monrovia High School Basketball Gym. Tickets are $5 (children 12 and under free) and can be purchased at the Police and Fire Departments. Also, there will be grand prize drawing for a 65-inch TV.
~ Water and sewer rates are going up. If you have a typical single-family house your water rate will increase by $7.57 a month, to $65.28 a month, from $57.71 now. And, your sewer rate will increase by $0.24 a month, to $9.29 a month. from $9.05.
~ While the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation named our neighbor, Azusa as the Most Business Friendly City with a population under 50,000 (congrats, Azusa!), Monrovia was named - for the second year in a row - as one of five finalists.
~ Youth Services has set up a Letter Writing Station at the Library for boys and girls write a letter to Santa, a U.S. soldier, or a favorite book character. If the child includes a return address, Santa - or the book character - will write back (thanks to the postal and Youth Services staff). Letters to soldiers will be included in care packages to them. Letter supplies are at the Youth Reference Desk. For questions, call 256-8274. Letters must be completed and in the mailbox (on the Youth Reference Desk) by Saturday, Dec. 8.
~ During the next few months trees in city parkways north of Foothill will be trimmed, going from west to east. Questions? Call Public Works Division at 932-5575.
~ The Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. with the Tree Lighting Ceremony in Library Park, followed by the Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. It will travel north on Myrtle from Chestnut to Palm.
~ The eighth Annual Festival of Trees event, to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. Details: http://foothillsfestivaloftrees.com/

