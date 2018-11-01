News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner at Hon Sushi
Dinner at Hon Sushi, on the north side of the Vons parking lot. Got the two item dinner bento box with chicken katsu and spicy tuna rolls for $14.50 and a small beer for $4.50. Very good and filling.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/01/2018
restaurants
