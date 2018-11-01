News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Hon Sushi


Dinner at Hon Sushi, on the north side of the Vons parking lot. Got the two item dinner bento box with chicken katsu and spicy tuna rolls for $14.50 and a small beer for $4.50. Very good and filling. 

- Brad Haugaard 
