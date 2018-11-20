Monrovia Winter Events

Old Town Holiday Events:
- Black Friday, November 23
- Santa will arrive in Old Town at 10 a.m., so bring your family and friends and shop small this Black Friday!
- Small Business Saturday, November 24
- Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses across the country every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. There will be drawings, music, and in-store specials all day long!
- Days of Giving: Toy Drive on Myrtle Ave
- Spread the joy this holiday season by participating in the Toy Drive on Myrtle Avenue!
- Starting at 10 a.m. on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, members of Monrovia's Fire and Rescue will be out on Myrtle Avenue to collect your toys, so stop on by and make a child happy today!
Holiday Sing Along in Old Town
- We will be holding a Holiday Sing Along for carolers young and old, musically gifted and tone-deaf! All are welcome! Come for the tunes, and stroll along Myrtle afterwards for shopping and dessert!
- The sing along will be taking place on the 400 block of Myrtle Avenue.
- Friday, December 14, 8:15 p.m.
Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides in Old Town on Thursdays & Sundays
- Thursdays, December 13 & 20, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
- Sundays, December 2, 9, & 16, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Free Kids' Crafts on Myrtle Avenue
- Saturdays, December 15 & 22, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Old Town Monrovia on 400 block of Myrtle Avenue
Breakfasts with Santa in Old Town Monrovia – Every Saturday in December!
- December 1
- 8:00 a.m. - Peach Café
- December 8
- 8:00 a.m. - Jake's Roadhouse
- 10:00 a.m. - Monrovian Restaurant
- 11:00 a.m. - Oh Mulberry Bush
- December 15
- 8:00 a.m. - Peach Café
- December 22
- 8:00 a.m. – Jake’s Roadhouse
- 10:00 a.m. - Oh Mulberry Bush
- 11:00 a.m. – Rudy’s Mexican Restaurant
Holiday Events at the Monrovia Public Library
- Holiday Sounds - Library Lobby (All Ages)
- Saturday, December 1, 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- Santa Storytime - Library Community Room (All Ages)
- Monday, December 3, 10:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, December 4, 6:30 p.m.
- Gingerbread House Decorating - Library Community Room (All Ages)
- Saturday, December 15, 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
- Monday Movie Night – Library Community Room (All Ages)
- Monday, December 17, 6:00 p.m.
- Holiday Dessert Decorating Challenge - Library Community Room (Grades 6-12)
- Wednesday, December 19, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
