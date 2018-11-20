News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Facilities Closed for Thanksgiving; Firefighters Help Battle Blazes; Holiday Decorations Going Up; Etc.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ All City facilities will be closed this coming Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23. Thanksgiving.
~ Monrovia firefighters have been helping fight the Woolsey Fire in LA / Ventura County, and the Camp Fire in Butte County. Last week, two Monrovia teams returned safely from battling the Woolsey Fire for seven days. And now - for the Camp Fire - Monrovia has sent Captain Brannigan Scott, Engineer Jake Clemens, and Firefighter/Paramedic John Claypool as part of Urban Search and Rescue Regional Task Force 4. They're working out of a base camp in Paradise.
~ The city is putting up wreaths and holiday banners along Myrtle - if you hadn't noticed, and during the next few weeks will be doing more, including adding tree lights.
~ There will be a retirement celebration in honor of Tina Wells, Senior Administrative Assistant, on Thursday, Nov. 29, after 18 years of service. In the Library Community Room, 4:30-6 p.m. RSVP to hsayers@ci.monrovia.ca.us
~ There will be a fundraiser for the Monrovia Police Department Explorers on Nov. 27, 4-8 p.m., at Cold Stone Creamery to raise money to support the program.
~ Bettie Mae Scott was honored Nov. 17 with a memorial plaque on the 500 block of West Maple as part the Neighborhood Treasures program. In World War II she was among the first women trained to fly American military aircraft. In July 1944, she was killed shortly after take-off while testing a newly repaired airplane.
- Brad Haugaard
