Nikee, the Squirrel Watcher

Nikee (A466206) is a calm, mellow 7-year-old brindle Pit Bull mix. He’s always happy to see you with his tail wagging and enjoys long walks in the park where he can watch the squirrels. He walks nicely on a loose leash, enjoys singing with the fire engine sirens, and curls into you to be petted and gives kisses. He’s been at the Pasadena Humane Society for 2 months so we thought he might need to be wearing business professional attire to find the right home. What do you think?
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
