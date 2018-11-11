Bear, Would Love the Great Outdoors With You

Bear (A468293) loves the great outdoors and just can’t wait to go out and sniff the world. She gets so excited when she sees the leash that her tail starts wagging and begs to go out. Treat motivated and already trained to know sit, shake, down and stay, Bear is a 3-year-old black Labrador Retriever mix who would love to be your outdoorsy partner!
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment