Joanne Montgomery Honored by Black Alumni Association
MDBAA President Larry Spicer said, "Educators such as Joanne Montgomery influenced thousands of people throughout Monrovia and Duarte,"
Montgomery taught in the Monrovia Unified School District and the Duarte Unified School District for 32 years.
She said, "I really cared about my students. I saw each one as a success and enjoyed providing extra tutoring time or whatever else they needed to achieve their goals. I am truly honored to have received this award from some of my former students, so many years later."
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
