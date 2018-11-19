News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Wheelhouse Ceramic Sale


Monrovia Adult Education's The Wheelhouse is having its holiday ceramic sale, at its facility at 1833 Santa Fe Place, behind Troy's Donuts and Burgers on Myrtle.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)