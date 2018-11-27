Big New Developments Planned Near Train Station; Award for Low Water Landscaping; Park-and-Ride Closing Temporarily; Etc.

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Three large new residential/commercial development projects are in the works for the area around the Monrovia train station. Together they will cover more than 9.8 acres, with 1022 residential units, roughly 1335 parking spaces, and more than 17,000 square feet of commercial space. They are:
- The Alexan Project, at 1625 S. Magnolia Avenue. Details: https://goo.gl/wfgGbR
- The Arroyo at Monrovia Station - Pomona Avenue between Magnolia and Primrose Avenues. An information meeting will be held on Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall (130 W. Pomona Ave.). Details: https://goo.gl/GLsZT6
- 123 Pomona, at 123 W. Pomona Avenue. There will be an information meeting on Dec. 10, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. at the Monrovia Public Library Community Room. Details: https://goo.gl/oaGBg9
City Manager Oliver Chi has a more detailed discussion which should hopefully be posted here (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) very shortly.
~ Monrovia has developed a sustainable landscape recognition award. Winners will be recognized by the City and receive a $25 credit on their water utility bill. Details in the coming month. Questions? Contact Caroline Velarde at 303-6601.
~ The Park-and-Ride lot next to Station Square Park at the southwest corner of Myrtle and Pomona Avenue will be closed from Nov. 30 - Jan. 15 for state-mandated environmental groundwater testing.
~ On Dec. 4 the city will unveil the Chief Stevens Memorial Plaque in honor of Chief Harry Alford Stevens. The event will be at Monrovia Fire Station 101 (141 E. Lemon Ave.) on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. On Dec. 4, 1934, Chief Harry A. Stevens lost his life while patrolling the wind-battered areas of Monrovia when his vehicle was struck by an electric-powered streetcar.
~ To celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter, the Library will hold a Yule Ball with Harry Potter themed music, crafts, games, trivia, a costume contest, and more. Saturday, Dec. 15, noon to 4 p.m.
