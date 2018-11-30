News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Council to Review GoMonrovia and Street Vendors; Consider Honoring Pamela Fitzpatrick; Etc.


At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/9gBuEn) the Monrovia City Council will ...

~  Hold a study session to review the GoMonrovia transportation plan, and review regulations governing sidewalk sellers (like food trucks, I think). This is a special meeting at 5 p.m. if you want to attend.

~ Consider recognizing Pamela Fitzpatrick, who recently passed away, for her years of service and significant contributions to the community. This would include an Old Town bench with a plaque honoring her, and "a City Council Seat Recognition Plaque mounted on the very seat she sat in for every City Council meeting over the last 25 years." https://goo.gl/sL9K2r

~ Consider awarding a $12.1 million contract to Sully-Miller Contracting Company for the completion of the Monrovia Renewal North Section Infrastructure Improvements Project. The proposal would also set aside $1.8 million in case there are any unforeseen problems, and would also award a $1.4 million contract to Merrell-Johnson Companies to manage the process.  https://goo.gl/rog52H

- Brad Haugaard
