Noors Becomes Mahan Indian Restaurant


Noors Indian Bistro, at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle, has been bought out and is now Mahan Indian Restaurant, according to a post on Facebook by the purchaser, Sagar “Sage” Sharma.

Brad Haugaard 
