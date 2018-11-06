News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Noors Becomes Mahan Indian Restaurant
Noors Indian Bistro, at the southeast corner of Foothill and Myrtle, has been bought out and is now Mahan Indian Restaurant, according to a post on Facebook by the purchaser, Sagar “Sage” Sharma.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
11/06/2018
