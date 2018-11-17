News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
City Council: Partnering with Church to Create Community Garden; Sell Cell Tower Leases for More Than a $1 Million
At its next meeting (agenda: https://goo.gl/VogmgX) the Monrovia City Council will ...
~ Consider an agreement with Mountainside Communion Church (corner of Magnolia and Colorado) for up to $30,000 to have the church develop a Monrovia Community Garden Pilot Program on the church's property. https://goo.gl/LKmzgz
~ Consider selling the city's interest in three wireless cell tower sites to TowerPoint Capital, LLC, for $1,075,000. https://goo.gl/8Y4Adn
~ Hold a study session at 6 p.m. to review state and local zoning and permitting regulations for sidewalk vending, micro-Enterprises, and standards for mobile vending and signage. https://goo.gl/ErnvnS
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment