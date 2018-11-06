Chester - It's Easy to Start His Motor

News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Are you looking for a loving, attentive cat? Look no further than Chester (A467514). This 3-year-old loves to have company and will greet you at the kennel door to lick your hands and head bump you. He loves attention and with a few pets will start purring. Chester is not laying around all day; he’s actively looking for a home. He likes to pop his head around the corner of the kennel at his neighbors and at the visitors walking by. Come walk in to the Pasadena Humane Society’s Neely Cat Center and we’re sure he’ll grab your attention.

The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
