Science for Kids; Pink Patch Raises More than $6,000; MODA Ribbon Cutting; Art Walk in Old Town
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Oliver Chi reports:
~ Monrovia's Oak Crest Institute of Science is opening its laboratories for a hands-on, kid-friendly event featuring cutting-edge science activities to show how biomedical and chemical principles affect our lives. The event is part of InnovateLA, a two-week celebration of innovation and creativity in LA County. It will be held on Friday, Nov. 9, 4:30-6 p.m. at Oak Crest Institute, 132 W. Chestnut. Tickets are $12 online (here: https://goo.gl/bpaa8b) or $15 at the door. Kids are free with an adult ticket. Pizza and soda is included with ticket.
~ As part of the Pink Patch Project, more than $6,000 was raised for breast cancer research by the Monrovia Police Officers' Association, Firefighters Association, Municipal Employee Association, and Employee Engagement Team. This is 50% more than last year's $4,000 donation. All funds will be donated to the City of Hope for Breast Cancer Research.
~ MODA, the big, new multi-unit residential complex next to the train station, will host a ribbon cutting tomorrow, Nov. 7, at noon on site (228 Pomona Ave.). Also, the city has been working with MODA on a grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Details later.
~ MAFA (Monrovia Association of Fine Arts) is hosting its final Art Walk of the season on Nov. 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the 400 and 500 blocks of Old Town.
- Brad Haugaard
