Monrovia Police: Car Kills Deer; $5,000 of Cologne Stolen; Drunk Tries Getting in Wrong Car; Police Officer Punched; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for November 8-14. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 388 service events, resulting in 83 investigations.
Shoplifting/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 8 at 2:14 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was shoplifting from their store. Officers responded and apprehended the subject outside the store holding the stolen merchandise. The property was returned to the store and the subject was arrested. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 2:22 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Foothill when he saw a vehicle parked behind a business occupied by a male subject. He contacted the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
November 9 at 7:38 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Ivy walked outside his home to go to work and discovered someone had stolen the tailgate off his Toyota truck sometime during the night. At 10:55 a.m., another resident in the 300 block of N. Alta Vista discovered his Toyota truck tailgate had also been stolen. These investigations are continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 9 at 12:50 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had collided into one another in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and contacted the drivers. One of the drivers complained of feeling pain, but did not have visible injuries.
Vandalism
November 9 at 7:59 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Palm was inside her house when she heard glass breaking outside. She walked outside and discovered someone had thrown a rock through her car window. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
November 9 at 10:58 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 3300 block of S. Peck when he saw a male subject loitering around a closed business. He contacted the subject and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe that had been used to smoke the substance. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
November 10 at 1:22 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of W. Duarte left their leaf blower on their front lawn while they took other tools to their backyard. When they returned to the front yard, the leaf blower was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
November 10 at 8:30 a.m., a motorist reported she had just collided with a small deer in the 200 block of W. Hillcrest after it ran in front of her car, unexpectedly. Officers responded, along with the Pasadena Humane Society. The Humane Society was not able to save the deer.
Petty Theft/Fraud
November 10 at 10:33 a.m., a customer of a grocery store in the 600 block of W. Huntington was finished shopping and discovered someone had stolen her wallet from her purse while it was in the shopping cart. She went home, unable to pay for her groceries, and was notified by her credit card company that someone had fraudulently used her card at a nearby store. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 10 at 6:51 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lime walked outside her home and noticed someone had taken her vehicle license plate. The plate was reported as stolen to the DMV. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
November 10 at 9:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime reported there was a male subject in her front yard who had a restraining order against him to stay away from the house. Officers arrived and located the male, who was immediately arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 12:51 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of S. Magnolia reported a female subject attempted to enter his parked vehicle. Officers arrived and located the subject. She was found to be heavily intoxicated, did not know where she was and was unable to care for her own safety. A computer check revealed she also had a warrant for her arrest, so she was taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 1:43 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist in front of him swerving. The vehicle hit the center divider several times, so the officer stopped the vehicle. The driver was found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Attempt Commercial Burglary
November 11 at 2:57 p.m., the owner of a business in the 2600 block of California reported a female subject attempting to break into a neighboring business. As officers were responding, the caller attempted to detain the subject, but she broke away and ran. The caller saw a second suspect in a vehicle, which quickly drove away. Officers searched for the subjects, but were unable to locate them. This investigation is continuing.
Family Disturbance/Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 11 at 5:00 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of S. Fifth called for police assistance due to a family disturbance in his house. When officers arrived, one of the subjects, the caller’s wife, had already left the house. While the officers were speaking with the caller, the wife returned home in her car. Officers contacted her and found she was heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI.
Commercial Burglary
November 12 at 9:15 a.m., an employee of a preschool in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia arrived at work and discovered someone had burglarized the school sometime over the weekend. A laptop and a box containing cash were taken. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting/Battering a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 10:08 a.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male and female subject left their store without paying for merchandise they had taken. Officers responded and apprehended the male subject near the store still holding the stolen property. The female subject was stopped by store security and an officer, but she refused to cooperate. She punched at the police officer before being handcuffed. Both subjects were taken into custody and the stolen property was returned to the store.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
November 12 at 11:48 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer stopped the driver and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
November 13 at 8:20 a.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had just left with a power tool he did not pay for. As officers responded, the suspect entered a vehicle and drove away. Officers searched for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
November 13 at 12:45 p.m., security for a store in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported they had just discovered that three male subjects had entered their store three days prior and had stolen $5,000 worth of men’s cologne. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 2:19 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman reported their daughter was on the property after having been warned several times to stay off the property. Officers responded and located the subject. She was taken into custody for trespassing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
November 13 at 4:19 p.m., security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject had exited the store without paying for merchandise he had taken. Officers responded and located the subject outside the store holding the property. He was taken into custody and the property was returned to the store.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 14 at 2:30 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Lime reported a male subject who was not wearing any pants was knocking on his front door. When officers arrived, they located the subject in the front yard of the home. The subject was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Traffic Collision
November 14 at 7:42 a.m., a caller reported a solo motorist collided into four mailboxes while reversing in the 100 block of Hidden Valley. There was damage to the vehicle and the mailboxes. A citation was issued for the driving violation.
Petty Theft
November 14 at 4:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Colorado discovered a package that had just been delivered was stolen from her front porch. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 14 at 5:36 p.m., an employee of a restaurant in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported someone had stolen his bicycle from outside the business sometime during the day while he was inside working. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Residential Burglary
November 14 at 6:49 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Shamrock reported someone was attempting to break into their home through a bedroom window, which activated the house alarm. Officers arrived and found the bedroom window was forced open, however the suspect did not gain entry. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but could not locate him. This investigation is continuing.
