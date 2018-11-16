News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Dinner at Cafe Mundial
Dinner at Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle about a half block north of Colorado. Got the seared Ahi for $24 and a beer for $7. That was a big Ahi steak!, and nicely cooked. Tasty. Very nice service as well.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
11/16/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment