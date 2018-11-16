News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Cafe Mundial


Dinner at Cafe Mundial, on the east side of Myrtle about a half block north of Colorado. Got the seared Ahi for $24 and a beer for $7. That was a big Ahi steak!, and nicely cooked. Tasty. Very nice service as well. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)