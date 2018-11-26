News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: 14 Businesses Spray Painted; Counterfeiting; Road Rage Rock; Stolen Tailgate; Lots of Catalytic Converters Stolen; Lots More
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for November 15–22. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 412 service events, resulting in 88 investigations.
Vandalism
November 15 at 7:39 a.m., a caller reported seeing new gang graffiti on the front of a school in the 100 block of W. Duarte. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 15 at 11:09 a.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject had just left the store without paying for merchandise. The suspect entered a vehicle and fled the area prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 15 at 12:02 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cherry arrived home and discovered someone had burglarized her home sometime in the morning. The suspects gained entry into the home through an unlocked window and ransacked the home. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 15 at 1:57 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported shoplifting incident. A male subject had just fled the store with over $800 worth of merchandise and did not pay. He entered a vehicle and fled the area prior to officers arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 15 at 11:52 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Duarte when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Alcohol Offense – Suspect Cited
November 16 at 1:48 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of S. Primrose when he saw a subject drinking an alcoholic beverage in Library Park. He stopped the subject and issued a citation for the violation.
Public Intoxication / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 16 at 2:01 p.m., a caller reported a male subject in the 1700 block of S. Myrtle who appeared to be intoxicated and in need of assistance. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest as well.
Domestic Violence
November 16 at 6:20 p.m., a female subject entered the police lobby to report she had been battered by her boyfriend the day before in the 600 block of E. Huntington. She was offered domestic violence services and an emergency restraining order. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
November 16 at 7:36 p.m., three callers reported their vehicles had been burglarized in the 900 block of W. Huntington. All three vehicles were burglarized around the same time. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 2:12 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 6:39 a.m., several callers reported a bicyclist riding on the wrong side of the roadway in the 400 block of W. Foothill, intentionally attempting to hit motorists head-on. Officers arrived and stopped the bicyclist. He immediately took a fighting stance toward officers and refused to cooperate. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 17 at 1:11 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 1300 block of S. Mountain when he saw a motorist traveling along the wrong side of the roadway, swerving back and forth. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft
November 17 at 3:25 p.m., an employee of a cell phone store in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported a grand theft. Two male suspects left the store with several new cell phones without paying for them. The cellphones taken were display phones. They fled in a vehicle that was waiting outside the store and was driven by a third male suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 1:20 a.m., a caller reported a male subject spray painting graffiti on a wall in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle at the Monrovia Train Station. When officers arrived, the subject had fled the area. While the officers were searching for the suspect, one of the officers saw him spray painting another wall three blocks south of the Train Station. When the officer attempted to stop him, the suspect ran, but he was eventually apprehended. He had vandalized a total of 14 businesses and properties.
Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 8:27 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Prospect reported a suspicious male subject looking into the windows of parked cars. Officers arrived and detained the subject. No vehicles were found to have been burglarized; however, the subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Counterfeiting – Suspect Arrested
November 18 at 4:39 p.m., an employee of a store in the 400 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject in the store attempting to purchase merchandise using a fake $100 U.S. bill. Officers arrived and detained the subject. During the investigation, three additional counterfeit bills were located in the subject’s vehicle. He was arrested and taken into custody. The Secret Service were notified.
Grand Theft
November 19 at 7:51 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Bob Street reported someone had stolen several gardening tools and construction equipment from his backyard sometime during the past couple days. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 19 at 9:28 a.m., two residents in the 300 block of Fowler and the 700 block of W. Foothill reported someone had taken the catalytic converters off their vehicles sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 3:56 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Lime reported her son was in her garage even though he was told to stay away from the property and has been arrested for trespassing in the past. Officers arrived and located the subject in the garage. He was arrested for trespassing.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
November 19 at 9:06 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when an employee of a store stopped him. A female subject was inside the store attempting to purchase items with a fraudulent credit card. While the employee was reporting it to the officer, the subject exited the store and was immediately stopped by the officer. After investigation, she was arrested for fraud and taken into custody.
Vehicle Burglary
November 19 at 9:12 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of S. Shamrock reported her vehicle had been burglarized sometime during the day. The right front window had been shattered and the resident’s purse had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
November 20 at 7:36 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Bradbury arrived home and discovered their house had been burglarized and ransacked sometime during the night. Officers arrived to investigate and found a rear window had been pried open. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Vandalism
November 20 at 7:52 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of N. Encinitas walked outside and discovered someone had cut one of the tires on his vehicle letting the air out. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 20 at 8:14 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of S. Primrose arrived to work and discovered someone had stolen catalytic converters from six of the company vehicles. All six vehicles were parked in front of the business in an unsecure parking lot. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 20 at 9:51 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Los Angeles walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen the tailgate off his pickup truck sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 20 at 1:48 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Chestnut reported a motorist had just collided into his parked vehicle, then fled the area. Officers searched for the motorist, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 20 at 3:39 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Foothill walked outside their home and discovered someone had burglarized their parked vehicle. The window had been shattered to gain entry. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 20 at 4:41 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had just collided into one another in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded to investigate. One of the motorists complained of pain and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 20 at 5:11 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had collided into one another in the 1400 block of S. Mountain. One of the motorists fled the area after the collision. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the motorist who fled. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
November 20 at 10:26 p.m., an employee of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a customer had presented a fraudulent driver’s license while attempting to purchase an item using store credit. The employee refused to complete the transaction and called the police. The customer ran out of the store. An area search was conducted, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Vandalism
November 21 at 11:40 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress walked outside their home and discovered their parked vehicle had a shattered window. It did not appear as if anyone entered the vehicle or took anything from inside. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 21 at 3:53 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman discovered someone had entered her unlocked vehicle and took her purse, which was inside. The vehicle was parked in front of her house. This investigation is continuing.
Throwing Object at a Moving Vehicle
November 21 at 4:07 p.m., a caller reported a road-rage incident that had just occurred in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. The suspect drove alongside the caller and threw a large rock through her open window, striking her leg. The suspect fled the area and could not be located by officers. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 21 at 7:06 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Royal Oaks reported a motorist had just collided into three parked vehicles and then fled the area. Officers responded and located the motorist still in the area. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs. After field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
November 22 at 3:50 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 100 block of S. Fifth. The victim parked his rental vehicle on the street, and when he returned to the vehicle, he noticed traffic collision damage to the side of the vehicle, indicating it had been side-swiped sometime during the night.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 2:59 a.m., an officer observed a traffic violation in the 800 block of W. Foothill and stopped the vehicle. A computer check revealed the female driver was listed as armed and dangerous with a no-bail warrant out of Sacramento. The warrant was confirmed and the female was arrested without incident.
