News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Scammer Holds Computer for Ransom; Fake Home Rental Fraud; Car Hits Pedestrian; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for November 1–7. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 421 service events, resulting in 97 investigations.
Petty Theft
November 1 at 11:07 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista walked outside her home to go to work and discovered someone had rummaged through her unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Several items were taken from the glovebox. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collisions
November 1 at 12:13 p.m., two traffic collisions were reported to police, one in the 700 block of W. Foothill and the other in the 100 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded to both collisions and found three of the involved parties had sustained minor injuries. The parties at fault were issued citations for the driving violations.
Residential Burglary
November 1 at 5:05 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Primrose arrived home and discovered her front door had been forced open. Officers responded and searched the house, however, no one was found inside. The house had been ransacked, which made it difficult to determine what had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 1 at 5:41 p.m., a caller reported two motorists had collided at the intersection of Mayflower and Colorado. Officers arrived and found the drivers were complaining of pain, however, did not sustain visible injuries. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Shoplifting
November 1 at 8:10 p.m., an employee of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that a male subject had just run out of the store with merchandise without paying. The suspect fled in a vehicle. Officers responded and searched the area for the fleeing vehicle, but did not locate it. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
November 1 at 9:26 p.m., an employee of a grocery store in the 200 block of E. Foothill reported a male subject had just grabbed several bottles of expensive alcohol and ran out of the store without paying. The subject got into a car and drove out of the parking lot. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Petty Theft/Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
November 2 at 2:16 p.m., a security guard at a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck called to report a male subject trespassing inside their gated yard, which contains car parts. Officers responded and located the subject hiding in the yard. The subject was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
November 2 at 9:41 p.m., an employee of a business in the 100 block of E. Chestnut went to their vehicle after getting off work and discovered someone had shattered one of the car windows. A purse was taken from inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 1:54 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of W. Lemon when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, who was found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Driving Under the Influence/Hit & Run Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 3 at 2:28 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia and one of the motorists drove away. Officers responded and located the fleeing vehicle. They contacted the driver and found him to be intoxicated. After field tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and Hit & Run.
Commercial Burglary
November 3 at 7:17 a.m., the owner of a business in the 200 block of W. Duarte arrived to work and found the front door open and a ladder propped up against an open window. Officers responded and searched the building, but did not find anyone inside. Money had been taken from one of the offices. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
November 3 at 10:37 a.m., a caller reported a traffic collision in the 600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and found that no one was injured. The party at fault was issued a citation for the driving violation.
Fraud
November 3 at 11:06 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of E. Royal Oaks sent $1,500 in Apple gift cards to an unknown person she had spoken to over the telephone who advised they would scan her computer for viruses. She allowed this person remote access to her computer. After providing the information to the caller, she was immediately locked from accessing her computer. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 3:46 p.m., a caller reported a possible DUI motorist driving erratically in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and located the motorist, who was stopped and found to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest, as well.
Public Intoxication/Warrants – Suspect Arrested
November 4 at 5:11 p.m., a caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of the street in the 400 block of W. Duarte that appeared to be drunk. Officers responded and located the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and taken into custody. A computer check revealed he also had a warrant for his arrest.
Delaying and Obstructing a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
November 5 at 2:07 p.m., a caller reported three male subjects fist fighting in the 100 block of W. Foothill. Officers responded and located all three subjects, who had stopped fighting before officers arrived. Two of the subjects were identified, however, the third was dishonest about his identity, delaying and obstructing officers, so he was arrested and taken into custody. The other two were released after refusing to prosecute one another.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
November 6 at 1:50 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of S. Ivy reported a male subject attempting to break into her apartment through a front window. Officers arrived and located the subject inside the apartment. The caller ran out of her apartment after the subject had gained entry. The subject was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
November 6 at 8:45 a.m., an employee of a business in the 900 block of S. Primrose arrived to work and discovered several of their company vehicles had been burglarized sometime during the night. Two of the vehicles had their windows shattered and a third had been left unlocked. All three vehicles had been ransacked. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
November 6 at 2:52 p.m., a customer of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington walked outside to her car and discovered it had been burglarized while she was inside the building. One of the windows had been shattered and her purse was missing from the front seat. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
November 6 at 8:44 p.m., a caller reported he paid $2,000 to rent a house in the 200 block of E. Atara, but when he went to the house, the owners were inside and said their house was not for rent. The person he paid had been found on a common advertisement website. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 10:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed the subject had a warrant for his arrest and he was detained. He was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards and merchandise that had just been purchased with cards not belonging to him. The subject was arrested.
Traffic Collision
November 7 at 5:35 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another in the 600 block of S. Mountain. Officers responded and found no one to be injured. The party at fault was issued a citation.
Injury Traffic Collision
November 7 at 6:54 p.m., a caller reported a pedestrian had just been struck by a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Sunset. Officers responded, along with Monrovia Fire and Paramedics. The pedestrian was crossing the street and the motorist did not see them. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Domestic Battery
November 7 at 7:44 p.m., a caller reported two subjects yelling at one another in the 300 block of S. Primrose in Library Park. Officers responded and located one of the subjects, as the other had left the area. The subject who fled had battered the one who stayed. The subjects are in a dating relationship with one another. This investigation is continuing.
Warrants/Resisting and Delaying a Police Officer – Suspect Arrested
November 7 at 11:54 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw a subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. When the officer attempted to stop the subject, he ran. The officer ran after the subject and took him into custody, as the subject resisted arrest.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment