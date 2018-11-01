News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Robbery Thwarted; Shoplifter Returns Too Many Times; Assault with Rock; Red Light Runner Causes Accident; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for October 25–31. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 396 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 11:13 a.m., a caller reported a suspicious person on their property in the 500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located a male subject. A computer check of the subject revealed he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 26 at 12:21 p.m., a driver was traveling south on Fifth to make a left turn onto Huntington. As she was making her turn at approximately 10 miles per hour, she failed to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk and collided into him. The pedestrian suffered multiple lacerations and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 6:09 p.m., officers responded to an injury traffic collision at Walnut and Ivy. After investigation, one of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence.
Shoplifting
October 26 at 7:35 p.m. a shoplifting incident was reported at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington. Two female suspects took merchandise from the store and fled the location prior to officers arriving. The suspects were not located and the investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 26 at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the report of a non-injury traffic collision at Huntington and Shamrock. After investigation, one of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 1:10 a.m., officers on patrol were conducting proactive bar checks in the 400 block of S. Myrtle and were contacted by a male adult at one of the locations. The subject was found to be extremely intoxicated an unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Robbery
October 27 at 3:55 a.m., officers responded to a possible armed robbery that just occurred at a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte. Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the location. An employee stated that the suspect lifted his shirt, showed him the handle of a gun and attempted to rob the store. The employee ran to the back of the store and the suspect fled. After the suspect exited the store, the employee locked the doors until police arrived. Officers conducted an area search, but the suspect was not located. The suspect did not get away with any money or property from the store. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 27 at 11:27 a.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the 600 block of Shady Oaks Drive. The victim reported that sometime during the night, someone crashed into her truck while it was parked on the street. The investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 7:26 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a bicyclist at Maple and Mayflower for vehicle code violations. The subject reached into his pocket and threw something on the ground as the officer was approaching. The subject was detained and the item he threw was found to be a methamphetamine pipe. The suspect was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and given a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of E. Olive on the report of a male adult causing a disturbance at a residence. A subject was detained and determined to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence/Traffic Collision
October 28 at 3:08 a.m., officers responded to a solo-vehicle traffic accident with a vehicle on its side. Officers arrived and discovered a power pole down and lines broken. The driver was taken to a hospital and was checked for being under the influence. This DUI investigation is ongoing.
Petty Theft/Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 5:35 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck Road regarding two subjects possibly stealing items. Officers detained one suspect with stolen items in his possession. The owner was contacted and desired prosecution. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a possible domestic battery between a male and female adult at a residence in the 600 block of S. Magnolia. After investigation, the male subject was arrested for domestic violence.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 10:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 900 block of Hillcrest regarding a possible domestic battery between a male and female adult. After investigation, the male subject was arrested and taken into custody for domestic violence.
Driving Under the Influence/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 28 at 11:10 p.m., a solo-vehicle traffic collision was reported in the 900 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded and found the driver had lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole. The driver was determined to be intoxicated, and after field sobriety tests were conducted, she was arrested for DUI.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer/Parole Hold – Suspect Arrested
October 29 at 9:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue regarding a male suspect that punched another male and fled. When officers arrived, the victim was bleeding from the neck. An officer located the suspect, but he fled. A brief foot pursuit ensued and the suspect was detained. It was determined that the suspect struck the victim on the neck with a rock. He was arrested and taken into custody. The suspect was found to be on a parole and a parole hold was obtained.
Non-Injury Traffic Collison
October 29 at 9:54 a.m., a driver was traveling west on Central at California and failed to stop for the red light, colliding into another vehicle, that then collided into a third vehicle. The driver that ran the red light was issued a citation.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
October 29 at 11:52 a.m., a witness called police to report a truck that struck a parked vehicle at Pomona and Magnolia, and then fled the scene. The parked vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s door. The victim was notified and the investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 29 at 2:03 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of W. Colorado. The victim parked her vehicle in a parking structure. When she returned to her vehicle, she discovered her credit cards were stolen, along with documents that had been left in the vehicle. One of the credit cards was used at a nearby store. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
October 29 at 7:28 p.m., loss prevention at a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called police to report that a group of male suspects stole numerous items from the location. Officers arrived and detained the group inside another business. One male juvenile and three male adults were arrested for shoplifting.
Theft/Possession of Stolen Property – Suspects Arrested
October 29 at 8:49 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A male suspect made numerous trips inside the location, stealing bottles of alcohol. Officers arrived and detained the suspect. A second suspect was located inside a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle contained over $600 worth of stolen alcohol. Both suspects were arrested.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
October 30 at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to the area of Huntington and the 210 Freeway regarding a vehicle in the roadway. Upon their arrival, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. A computer check of the vehicle revealed it was stolen out of San Dimas. Multiple agencies responded to assist with a search for the suspect, but he was not located. The vehicle was recovered and the investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
October 30 at 6:52 a.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 400 block of W. Maple. The business has been broken into numerous times in recent months. The suspect has entered the business, stole money and fled. The suspect made entry by breaking a window. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 31 at 6:38 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Canyon. The victim parked her car at the location and went for a walk in Canyon Park. When she returned to her vehicle, she was met by a park ranger, who told her the window on her vehicle had been shattered. The victim checked her vehicle and saw her purse was missing. The investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
November 1 at 1:04 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject inside the bar area. Officers arrived and located the man, who was trying to avoid the officers and attempted to run from them. He was eventually detained. The subject was too intoxicated to care for his own safety and the safety of others. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Commercial Burglary
November 1 at 5:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a burglary alarm activation at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Upon arrival, officers discovered the front glass door had been broken. They searched the interior of the business, with negative results. The investigation is ongoing.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment