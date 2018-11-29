News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Assault with Screwdriver; Credit Card Was Okay, Meth Wasn't; Package Stolen from Porch; Santa Swiped; Ex-Girlfriend Punches Ex-Boyfriend; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for November 23–28. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 69 investigations.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
November 23 at 8:53 a.m., a caller requested a welfare check for a male transient lying on the sidewalk in the 400 block of N. Alta Vista. Officers arrived and located the subject. He admitted to having methamphetamine and a pipe in his possession. He was arrested.
Vandalism
November 23 at 9:44 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 1800 block of California. The door to a business was vandalized with a marker. This investigation is continuing.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
November 23 at 17:45 p.m., police responded to the report of an assault in the 100 block of W. Walnut. Two subjects were involved in an argument. The argument escalated and one of the subjects was stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, but has been identified. This Investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
November 23, at 8:16 p.m., an employee of a business in the 200 block of E. Duarte reported a disturbing subject that was inside a vehicle and would not leave the premises of the business. Officers arrived and located the vehicle and the subject sitting inside. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen, and the subject was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
November 24 at 4:12 a.m., a caller reported an occupied vehicle stopped in lanes of traffic in the 900 block of W. Duarte that had been there for approximately 30 minutes. Officers responded and contacted the driver. The subject showed symptoms of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Drug Activity
November 24 at 4:14 a.m., an employee of a gas station in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a customer possibly using a stolen credit card at one of the gas pumps. Officers responded and located the subject. While there was no evidence of credit card fraud, the subject had a warrant for a drug offense and was in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine. The subject was arrested.
Critical Missing – Located
November 24 at 15:34 p.m., officers responded to the report of a missing person. A resident who suffers from dementia walked away from her home in the 100 block of S. Myrtle. An extensive search was conducted, and the woman was located.
Violation of Domestic Court Order – Suspect Arrested
November 25 at 10:34 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Sherman reported a disturbing subject that was at the residence in violation of a court order. There was a valid domestic violence restraining order on file and the subject had previously been served. Officers arrived and located the subject in question. She was arrested and transported to the Monrovia Jail for booking.
Vehicle Burglary
November 25 at 3:51 p.m., a victim called to report his vehicle was broken into while it was parked in the parking structure of an apartment complex in the 700 block of W. Duarte. The suspect smashed a window and stole a Garmin GPS. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 26 at 1:13 p.m., a victim called to report the registration tab was stolen from his vehicle. The vehicle was parked in the 200 block of W. Lemon. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 26 at 4:48 p.m., a victim called to report a package was stolen from the front porch of his residence in the 500 block of Date Court. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
November 26 at 6:18 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower reported Christmas decorations were stolen from her front yard. A large inflatable Santa sleigh and snowmen were taken while the victim was at work. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
November 26 at 8:00 p.m., an employee from a cell phone store in the 600 block of W. Huntington called to report two suspects had entered the business and stole two Apple phones. The phones were secured by anti-theft cables that the suspects broke. The suspects fled the area in a black, four-door, Mercedes Benz prior to the police arriving. The suspects were described as male Blacks wearing dark clothing. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Robbery – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 8:56 a.m., a victim called to report she was walking in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia when a subject approached her and attempted to grab her cell phone away from her by pushing her. Officers arrived and located the subject. He was positively identified by the victim and arrested.
Grand Theft
November 27 at 9:51 a.m., a grand theft was reported at a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. A subject entered the establishment and stole several bottles of high-end alcohol, then exited the store without paying for the merchandise. He fled the area prior to the police arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery – Suspect Arrested
November 27 at 3:27 p.m., a victim called to report that while at his residence, which is in the 100 block of N. Primrose, his ex-girlfriend punched him in the chest during an argument. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. After speaking with all parties involved, it was determined the ex-girlfriend was the primary aggressor and she was arrested.
Driving Under the Influence/Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 2:01 a.m., a caller reported a traffic accident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen. Officers arrived and located a subject sitting in a vehicle, which had struck several parked vehicles. The driver showed symptoms of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence.
Grand Theft Auto
November 28 at 7:12 a.m., a victim called to report his vehicle was stolen from his residence in the 300 block of E. Walnut. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Domestic Court Order – Suspect Arrested
November 28 at 2:15 p.m., an officer saw a subject enter a property in the 200 block of E. Lime. The officer had knowledge that the subject was already served with a domestic court order. Officers contacted the subject, verified the domestic court order and arrested him.
Battery
November 28 at 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a fight between two tenants in the 600 block of W. Olive. Officers arrived and contacted the two subjects. Both parties desired prosecution and signed private person arrest forms. There were no independent witnesses. Both subjects were arrested and issued citations for battery.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment