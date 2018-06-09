News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Where Are The Black Black Bears?



I’ve seen a lot of black bears in Monrovia but I’ve never yet seen a black black bear. Most of them are just brown, except this blonde one, which I saw today near a crowd of people in Canyon Park. So why call them “black bears?”

- Brad Haugaard 
