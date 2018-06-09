News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Map
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Where Are The Black Black Bears?
I’ve seen a lot of black bears in Monrovia but I’ve never yet seen a black black bear. Most of them are just brown, except this blonde one, which I saw today near a crowd of people in Canyon Park. So why call them “black bears?”
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
6/09/2018
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment