Monrovia Police: Screwdriver Robbery at Train Station; Store Robbery; $60,000 Embezzlement; Motorcycle Wheelie Injury; Victim Beats Up Robber
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 14–20. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 425 service events, resulting in 75 investigations.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 6:24 p.m., employees of a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male suspect had just ran out of their store with stolen merchandise. Officers searched the area and apprehended the suspect. The merchandise was returned to the store and the suspect was arrested.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 9:44 p.m., security at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported that they were following a male suspect who had just stolen merchandise from their store. Officers arrived and apprehended the suspect. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Violation of Court Order – Suspect Arrested
June 14 at 10:00 p.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Encinitas reported two suspicious subjects loitering on the street. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. A computer check revealed one had a domestic violence restraining order against the other. The offender was immediately arrested.
Warrant / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 12:25 a.m., a sergeant was patrolling the 300 block of W. Evergreen when he saw a female subject run into the yard of an abandoned house. The subject was detained and a computer check revealed she had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody. She was also found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine, which was added to her charges.
Residential Burglary
June 15 at 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Greystone reported someone had gained entry into her home and the locked home safe. The suspect took jewelry and miscellaneous important paperwork from the safe. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 7:04 p.m., a resident in the 1600 block of S. Mayflower reported her boyfriend had just hit her after they had been arguing. Officers responded, and after an investigation, they arrested and took the male subject into custody. The female subject was provided domestic violence victim’s resources.
Vehicle Burglary
June 15 at 7:33 p.m., the customer of a store in the 700 block of W. Huntington exited the store after shopping for a few minutes and found her vehicle’s window had been shattered. The suspect stole her backpack containing a camera, money and her work identification. Officers searched the area for a suspect, but did not locate anyone. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 15 at 10:05 p.m., a caller reported someone yelling at a house in the 200 block of Valle Vista. Officers arrived and contacted the male and female residents, who had been arguing. After further investigation, it was discovered that the female had hit the male numerous times, so she was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 9:08 a.m., a caller reported seeing a male subject looking into car windows in the 600 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.
Counterfeit Money
June 16 at 11:33 a.m., a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported one of their customers had used a counterfeit bill to pay for services. The bill was not discovered immediately. Officers responded and collected the bill. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 6:56 p.m., security at a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject had entered their store, took jewelry from a counter and left the store without paying. She refused to stop for store security. Officers responded and apprehended the suspect. She was arrested and the jewelry was returned to the store.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 16 at 8:53 p.m., residents in the 700 block of Wildrose reported that their son was standing in their driveway refusing to leave. They said he does not live at their house. Officers arrived, and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Fraud / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 10:25 a.m., employees of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a male subject was removing security tags from merchandise. Officers responded and stopped the subject as he was leaving the store with the stolen merchandise. The subject was also in possession of methamphetamine and someone else’s identification. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Armed Robbery – Suspect Arrested
June 17 at 12:16 p.m., a male subject reported he was just robbed at the train depot in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. The suspect had threatened to stab the victim with a screwdriver, then took personal property from the victim. Officers responded and apprehended the suspect. The stolen property was returned to the victim and the suspect was arrested for armed robbery.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
June 17 at 7:37 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Wildrose reported their son had previously been advised not to return to the property or he would be charged with trespassing, but he was back in their front yard. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, then placed him under arrest for trespassing.
Strong-arm Robbery
June 18 at 10:31 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain with a receipt. He removed items from a shelf that matched the items on the receipt, then attempted to return the items for cash. When the cashier called store security, the subject forced the merchandise from the cashier’s hands and ran out of the store with it. Officers responded and stopped the subject. The merchandise was returned to the store and the subject was arrested.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 12:33 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was behaving strange, punching trees in the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers located the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Embezzlement
June 18 at 3:41 p.m., the owner of a company in the 200 block of E. Huntington reported one of the employees was taking money from the company. The theft was discovered to be over $60,000. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 7:25 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle reported an intoxicated male subject in their parking lot that was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. They found him to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 7:25 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte when he saw a bicyclist commit a violation, so he was stopped. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Under the Influence of Narcotics – Suspect Arrested
June 18 at 10:44 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of W. Duarte when he saw a male subject behaving suspiciously. He stopped to speak with the subject and found him to be under the influence of narcotics. The subject was arrested.
Mail Tampering
June 19 at 9:52 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill discovered all her apartment complex mailboxes had been forced open sometime during the night. Officers arrived and found that two residents in the building had their mail stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 19 at 11:42 a.m., a motorcyclist accelerated too fast through the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington, causing the front of the motorcycle to lift off the ground. The rider was thrown from the bike, causing injuries. Officers and paramedics arrived. No other vehicles were involved. The rider was transported to a nearby hospital.
Robbery
June 19 at 12:30 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Duarte agreed to sell his phone to a stranger he met on a phone app used to sell items. They met in front of the victim’s residence. The buyer took the phone, but refused to pay for it. The suspect ran and the victim chased after him. A fight ensued and the victim was able to regain possession of his phone. Officers responded to the area, but the suspect could not be located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 2:50 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he saw a male subject he recognized from previous contacts. A computer check revealed he had several warrants for his arrest. The subject was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
Vehicle Pursuit / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 19 at 7:46 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area north of Foothill when he saw a motorist fail to stop for a stop sign. He attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated, leading the officer into a pursuit. The vehicle yielded eventually in the 1000 block of Briarcliff. The driver had recently been arrested and was out on bail. A computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest and he was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The driver was arrested.
