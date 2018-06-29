News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia City Council: Tattoos and a Large Multi-Unit Residential Complex


At its Tuesday meeting (agenda https://goo.gl/kGDSPo) the Monrovia City Council will consider...

~ Tattoo parlors in Old Town. The staff report says “the perception of tattoos continues to evolve” and a poll shows Old Town merchants favor them by 63 percent and Old Town landowners are split 50/50. Here are the details: https://goo.gl/KSxfQr

~ A “transit-oriented, 5-story multi-family residential development consisting of 296 apartment units” on the south side of the train tracks across from the train station. Details: https://goo.gl/2Md5XM

