Monrovia City Council: Tattoos and a Large Multi-Unit Residential Complex

At its Tuesday meeting (agenda https://goo.gl/kGDSPo) the Monrovia City Council will consider...
~ Tattoo parlors in Old Town. The staff report says “the perception of tattoos continues to evolve” and a poll shows Old Town merchants favor them by 63 percent and Old Town landowners are split 50/50. Here are the details: https://goo.gl/KSxfQr
~ A “transit-oriented, 5-story multi-family residential development consisting of 296 apartment units” on the south side of the train tracks across from the train station. Details: https://goo.gl/2Md5XM
- Brad Haugaard
