Audition for Neil Simon's 'Fools' at Jewish Federation Office
Auditions for Jewish Federation SGPV's JFed Players' Fall 2018 production of Fools, will be held on July 29, 30, and 31, with performances in September.
Fools is a comic fable by Neil Simon, set in the small Ukrainian village of Kulyenchikov, around 1890. The story follows Leon Steponovich Tolchinsky, a schoolteacher, new to the village, who becomes tutor to Sophia, the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky and his wife, Lenya. Leon senses something odd about the little hamlet and soon learns that there is a curse on the village that makes everyone in the town stupid and unable to fall in love until the curse is broken.
Complications ensue when Leon falls in love with his pupil.
Audition dates and times:
Sunday, July 29, 2-4 p.m.
Monday, July 30, 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 31, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
All auditions will be held at the Jewish Federation, 114A Lime Ave., in Monrovia.
More information can be found at https://www.jewishsgpv.org/our-community/community-calendar or by contacting the Jewish Federation at 445-0810.
- Brad Haugaard
