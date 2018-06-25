News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Joseph Play Coming Up in July
July 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th at the Louise Taylor Performing Arts Center (aka Monrovia High auditorium). Details:
https://goo.gl/ogdTFg
- Brad Haugaard
