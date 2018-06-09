News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
School Board: Replace Natural Gas Buses With Diesel? New Playground Equipment at Monroe, Mayflower; Etc.
At its next meeting (agenda) the Monrovia School Board will consider, among other things ...
~ Swapping out five buses powered by compressed natural gas for five buses powered by diesel. Cost, $853,762. Link
~ Replacing playground equipment at Monroe and Plymouth Elementary schools due to continued growth. Link
~ Adopting a 2018-19 budget of $54,105,387, up from $51,219,116 for 2017-18. Next year revenue is expected to slip to $53,817,727. Link
~ Taking on a mentor paid for by a grant from Cotsen Foundation for the Art of Teaching. "The purpose of the grant is to transform good teachers into great teachers. This transformation occurs through a program in which proven educators receive coaching and mentoring to achieve the highest levels of teaching excellence." Link
~ Hiring the architectural firm NAC Architecture, Inc. for $135,840 to update the district's master facilities plan. Link
- Brad Haugaard
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment