Monrovia Police: Suspect Given Citation, Then Vandalizes Police Car; Gardener Threatened With Knife; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for Highlighted Activity for June 21–27. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 399 service events, resulting in 82 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
June 21 at 9:08 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 400 block of E. Duarte Road. The reporting party arrived at work and noticed a U-Haul was missing from the street. The street was checked where the vehicle had been parked and broken glass was found on the ground. The incident was captured on video footage. The investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Resisting & Delaying a Peace Officer / Felony Vandalism – Suspect Arrested
June 21 at 9:19 a.m., a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called to report a male subject had concealed a hammer underneath his jeans and walked out without paying for the merchandise. Officers arrived and searched for the subject, but he was not located. One of the officers viewed video footage and confirmed a crime had occurred. A couple hours later, police dispatch received calls reporting a suspicious male subject walking onto several residents’ property. Officers arrived, located the subject and took him into custody. The officer identified the subject as the shoplifting suspect from the video footage. The suspect was holding a black plastic bag, which contained the stolen hammer. The suspect would not provide officers with his personal information and he did not have identification in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody. At 3:42 p.m., the suspect was released with a citation to appear in court on the charges. As he was leaving the area, he walked by a citizen patrol unit that was parked along the curb on Lime. He stopped and used a lighter to vandalize the rear quarter panel of the vehicle. Two police employees witnessed the suspect committing this crime. Officers responded and the subject ran north through the public parking lot. The suspect was detained in the 100 block of E. Palm and was arrested.
Vehicle Burglary
June 22 at 7:04 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 100 block of S. Fifth Avenue. The victim came out to his vehicle in the morning and discovered that the window he'd left slightly ajar was now completely broken and his wallet had been stolen out of the glove compartment. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
June 22 at 4:21 p.m., an officer was dispatched regarding a motorcycle that had been parked on the street for more than 72 hours. He ran a computer check on the identifying number and found the motorcycle had been reported stolen. The registered owner was not able to respond immediately, so the motorcycle was recovered and stored.
Warrant / In Park After Closing Hours – Suspect Arrested
June 22 at 11:42 p.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol at Library Park in the 300 block of S. Myrtle and found a subject loitering in the park after closing hours. A computer check revealed he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and also charged with the municipal code violation for being in the park after closing hours.
Warrant / In Park After Closing Hours – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 12:16 a.m., an officer was conducting extra patrol at Recreation Park in the 700 block of E. Lemon when he found a subject loitering after the park was closed. A warrant check revealed he had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant and also charged with the municipal code violation for being in the park after closing hours.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 23 at 4:09 a.m., while on patrol in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw a male subject at a gas station who appeared intoxicated. He stopped to check on the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for himself or others. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 24 at 3:14 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area of California and Fig, when they saw a male subject asleep along the east curb of California. The subject was too intoxicated to care for his own well-being and was arrested for public intoxication.
Violation of Temporary Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
June 25 at 12:57 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of E. Lime regarding a subject pounding on the back door. Officers arrived and contacted a subject who was recently served with a restraining order prohibiting him from being at the location. He was arrested for violation of the restraining order.
Residential Burglary
June 25 at 3:51 p.m., a residential burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Alamitas. The residents were gone overnight, and when they returned home the next day, they found a television and clothing had been taken from the residence. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision
June 25 at 5:46 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Eighth and Duarte. A bicyclist was traveling in the opposite direction of vehicle traffic and was hit by a vehicle traveling at a slow speed. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries.
Commercial Burglary
June 26 at 5:34 a.m., dispatch received a call reporting that a window to a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle had been smashed. Officers arrived and cleared the business. No suspects were located inside, but the business had been burglarized. The investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
June 27 at 6:13 a.m., a vandalism incident was reported in the 600 block of W. Foothill. The victim called and reported multiple vehicles had been egged and there was video surveillance footage of the incident. Officers responded and determined that the vandalism stemmed from a neighbor dispute. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
June 27 at 7:02 a.m., an officer responded to the report of a vehicle burglary in the 400 block of Foothill. The victim parked her vehicle on Duarte road overnight. The following morning she discovered that her window had been smashed and her backpack containing miscellaneous items had been taken from the vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
Attempted Robbery
June 27 at 8:56 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the report of an attempted robbery in the 200 block of E. Hillcrest. A gardener was walking out to get equipment from his boss’s truck, when he was confronted by a suspect brandishing a knife toward him. The suspect had cut a rope in the back of the truck as if he was going to remove equipment, but left after the confrontation with the victim. An area search was conducted, but the suspect was not located. The investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Possession of Methamphetamine – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 5:18 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington regarding a female who was attempting to pay for new tires with credit cards that were possibly stolen and someone else's California identification card. The female seemed very suspicious to store employees. The officers determined the subject was in possession of multiple identification and credit cards in other people's names. She was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Suspicious Subject / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 27 at 8:13 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a silver Jaguar with a broken window parked on the street. A suspicious male subject was seen walking away from the vehicle and jumping over a wall at the end of the street, which leads to a shopping center. Officers arrived and conducted an area check for the subject, but were unable to locate him. As officers were talking to the reporting party, the male subject jumped back over the wall. Officers contacted the subject, who was extremely intoxicated, and asked him why he jumped the wall. He told them it was a shortcut. The officers could smell alcohol emitting from the subject’s breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. After talking with the subject further, the officers determined he was too drunk to care for his own safety. He was arrested for being drunk in public.
Grand Theft Auto
June 28 at 5:04 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 200 block of N. Myrtle. The victim parked his vehicle at his residence in the evening. When he returning to his vehicle early the next morning, his vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a white, 2003, GMC passenger van. The investigation is continuing.
