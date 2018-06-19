News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Amada Miyachi Appoints Stephen Shea As New Sales Manager
Monrovia-based Amada Miyachi America Inc., a leading manufacturer of resistance welding, laser welding, marking, cutting, and micro machining equipment and systems, announces the appointment of Stephen F. Shea as Southern Regional Sales Manager. Mr. Shea will provide sales and technical support for all products in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Texas.
Prior to joining Amada Miyachi America, Shea served as president of Shea Manufacturing Solutions, an authorized representative for Amada Miyachi products and a provider of comprehensive contract engineering support in the areas of lean manufacturing implementation. Mr. Shea has a Six Sigma Black Belt, and significant lean manufacturing experience focusing on operations, quality, and continuous improvement. He has been responsible for high volume production floor operations for more than 20 years.
"We are so pleased to welcome Steve, who has been an Amada Miyachi sales representative for four years and a customer for more than 10 years," said Kurt Tolliver, Vice President Sales. "Steve has used the company's equipment on a variety of automotive sensor assembly lines, and will be able to help customers select the right equipment to optimize their processes."
Source: Amada Miyachi America press release
- Brad Haugaard
