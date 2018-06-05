Shy Velvet Needs Home

Velvet (A455879) is a 4-month-old girl who just graduated from our foster program! She came in with some littermates in May and was one of the shyer kittens. She really blossomed in her foster home, coming out of her shell, playing with her siblings. She is still a bit timid but once she gets to know you, she becomes curious and playful. If you would like to foster a kitten like Velvet, email volunteer@pasadenahumane.org.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
