Monrovia Cat Wants Monrovia Home
Abbey (A456125) is a 3-month-old domestic shorthair looking for a new home. She was found as a stray in Monrovia about a month ago and has been looking for the right people to come along to take her home. She currently has two roommates whom she likes to cuddle and play with. She is a bit timid, but enjoys ear and face rubs. Come visit Abbey and her kitten friends today at the Pasadena Humane Society.
The adoption fee for cats is $75. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
* Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold its 5th Annual “Free Adoption Day” on June 29. Adoption fees for all available animals— including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, pocket pets and reptiles—will be subsidized. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Ave in Pasadena, will be open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society
- Brad Haugaard
