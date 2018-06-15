Monrovia Council to Consider $40 Million Budget

At its next meeting (https://goo.gl/Er6dG5) the Monrovia City Council will consider...
- a 2018-19 budget of about $40 million. Property tax is a strong revenue source, as is retail sales tax, however, “Consumer goods sales are starting to level out, as more sales shift to online sales.” Details: https://goo.gl/Er6dG5
- Consider a three-year lease and operating agreement with Community Media of the Foothills, which runs KGEM, so it will continue broadcasting city meetings and events. This will cost the city $160,000 in FY 2018/19, $175,000 in FY 2019/20, and $190,000 in FY 2020/21. Details: https://goo.gl/uGTz3Z
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment