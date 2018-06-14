News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Monrovia Schools Added to Honor Roll
Monrovia High, Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet, and Plymouth Elementary have been named to the California Honor Roll.
https://goo.gl/etyJvr
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
at
6/14/2018
