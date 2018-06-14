Monrovia Police: Drunk Driver Stops Cop to Ask Question, Arrested; Plus Assault, Drugs, Alcohol, and Shoplifting

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for June 7–13. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 443 service events, resulting in 77 investigations.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 1:01 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of E. Olive when he saw a male subject in Recreation Park after closing hours. He stopped the subject to issue a citation and found him to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for being drunk in public.
Residential Burglary
June 7 at 8:56 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parker walked outside her home and discovered she had left her garage door open all night. She noticed several things were stolen from the garage and from inside her unlocked vehicle, which was parked in the garage. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 9:45 a.m., a caller reported a male subject walking down the middle of the street in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle. Officers located the subject and found him to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety; he was arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.
Shoplifting / Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 2:09 p.m., a male subject was detained by employees of a store in the 500 of W. Huntington because they had observed him shoplifting. Officers arrived, arrested the suspect and the merchandise was returned to the store. The subject was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 7 at 6:26 p.m., a caller reported that two vehicles had collided in the 500 block of W. Foothill. Officers arrived and found one of the drivers was complaining of pain, so she was treated by paramedics. After investigation, the driver at fault was issued a citation.
Vandalism
June 7 at 6:51 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Hidden Valley returned home and discovered someone had pried open his locked mailbox. The mail had already been delivered and collected earlier in the day, so no mail was stolen. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
June 7 at 11:56 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Drug Offense – Suspects Arrested
June 8 at 1:02 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of E. Olive when he saw a male subject loitering in Recreation Park. He stopped the subject for being in the park after closing. The subject was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 2:26 a.m., employees of a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject sleeping in a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. Officers contacted the subject and a computer check revealed she was on parole. She claimed she had a room in the hotel. When officers checked the room, they found another female subject in the room that was in possession of heroin. That subject was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 2:54 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 2000 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a bicyclist commit a violation of the rules of the road. He stopped the bicyclist and a computer check revealed he had a warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Possession of Burglary Tools – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 3:42 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Primrose when he saw a suspicious male subject loitering near the train depot. He stopped the subject and found he was on probation for robbery and in possession of tools commonly used to commit burglaries. The subject was arrested.
Grand Theft from a Vehicle
June 8 at 1:37 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Lemon walked outside his home and found someone had stolen power cables from his unlocked vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Parole Violation – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 1:39 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington, removed merchandise from a shelf, and then fled the store without paying. Officers apprehended two subjects one block away from the store and recovered the merchandise. A computer check revealed the subject was on active parole and had a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 4:40 p.m., employees of a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported they were detaining a male subject for shoplifting from their store. Officers arrived, and after an investigation, the subject was arrested. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
June 8 at 10:04 p.m., a husband and wife living in the 500 block of Los Angeles began arguing. The male subject hit the female subject in the face, causing her lip to bleed. Officers arrived and after an investigation, the male subject was arrested. The female was offered social services and received medical care.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon
June 9 at 4:41 a.m., a male subject reported he was at a bar in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle earlier in the night and was held down on a pool table in the bar and threatened with a knife. After being threatened, he left the bar, but did not immediately report the incident. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
June 9 at 7:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington when he saw security from a store chasing two male subjects. The officer apprehended both subjects, and after an investigation, took custody of them for shoplifting. The merchandise that had been stolen was returned to the store.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 9 at 11:51 p.m., officers were stopped in the 900 block of W. Duarte when a motorist stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, exited and approached the officers to ask a question. The officers noticed the subject was intoxicated, so field sobriety tests were conducted. The subject was arrested for DUI.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
June 10 at 12:31 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Lemon reported an occupied, suspicious vehicle parked in front of her house with the engine running. Officers responded and contacted two male subjects in the vehicle. One was in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine and he was arrested. The other subject left the area when officers were done investigating.
Vandalism
June 10 at 9:18 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Los Angeles walked outside her home and discovered someone had scratched the hood of her car sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 12:11 a.m., residents in the 100 block of N. Alta Vista reported a male subject on the street in front of their houses, yelling and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. They found him to be heavily intoxicated and too drunk to care for his safety. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Trespassing / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 7:19 a.m., officers were patrolling the 800 block of E. Olive when they saw a male and female subject on private property in violation of posted no trespassing signs. The male subject had been warned several times by officers to stay off the property over a week period, but chose to disregard the notices. He was arrested and taken into custody. The female subject had not been advised; however, she had warrants for her arrest, so she was arrested and taken into custody, as well.
Injury Traffic Collision
June 11 at 1:06 p.m., a caller reported two vehicles had collided in the intersection of Myrtle and Central. Officers arrived and after an investigation, issued a citation to the motorist who committed a vehicle code violation. The driver and passenger in the vehicle not at fault both complained of pain and requested transportation to a nearby hospital.
Residential Burglary
June 11 at 4:16 p.m., the owner of a home in the 600 block of Anita returned home and discovered several things missing from inside her house. The resident had recently rented her home through a phone app service that rents to strangers for a few days at a time. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
June 11 at 10:40 p.m., a caller reported they were following a possible drunk driver in the 300 block of W. Foothill. Officers located the motorist and stopped the vehicle. When they contacted the driver, they found him to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Obstructing & Delaying Officers / Parole Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 12 at 10:21 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Park Rose returned home and saw a male subject standing in her driveway. When he saw the resident, he fled the area. Officers located the subject a few blocks away and he told officers he did not remember his name. A fingerprint reader revealed his identity, which also revealed he had a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 12:19 p.m., a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a male subject loitering in their parking lot, drinking alcohol and refusing to leave the private property. When officers arrived, they located the subject and found him to be heavily intoxicated. It was determined he was too drunk to care for his safety, so he was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 13 at 3:02 p.m., security for a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported they were detaining a male subject who they witnessed shoplifting from their store. Officers arrived and after an investigation, they arrested and took the subject into custody. The merchandise was returned to the store.
