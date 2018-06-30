News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Twirly Head Robber Hits Chase Bank; Another Bathing Bear; Historic Walking Tours
~ Twirly head bandit robs Chase Bank on Foothill. https://goo.gl/Zj1m6V
~ Yet another Monrovia bear-in-a-pool video. Samson, you started a trend. https://goo.gl/bsMBvn
~ Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold its first walking tour of the summer of downtown Monrovia on Saturday, July 7, starting at 10 am. Cost is $5 per person. Learn about early Monrovia and the buildings that populated Myrtle Avenue when the town became incorporated in 1887. Meet at the SE corner of Myrtle and Palm Avenues.
- Brad Haugaard
