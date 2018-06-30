News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Twirly Head Robber Hits Chase Bank; Another Bathing Bear; Historic Walking Tours


~ Twirly head bandit robs Chase Bank on Foothill. https://goo.gl/Zj1m6V

~ Yet another Monrovia bear-in-a-pool video. Samson, you started a trend. https://goo.gl/bsMBvn

~ Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will hold its first walking tour of the summer of downtown Monrovia on Saturday, July 7, starting at 10 am. Cost is $5 per person. Learn about early Monrovia and the buildings that populated Myrtle Avenue when the town became incorporated in 1887. ​Meet at the SE corner of Myrtle and Palm Avenues.

- Brad Haugaard
