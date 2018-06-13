News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Summer Entertainment in the Park
Saturday Concerts 7 – 8:30 p.m., Station Square Amphitheater (1601 South Myrtle)
July 7 - Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Jazz Band
July 14 - Bumptown, Old School/Disco/Latin Band
July 21 - Ocho-X, Jazz Band
July 28 - The Answer, Classic Rock Band
August 4 - Upstream, Reggae Band
August 11 - Cold Duck, Motown/Soul Band
August 18 - Kelley Huff Band, Country Band
August 25 - Boxcar 7, Jazz Band
Sunday Concerts 7 - 8:30 p.m., Library Park, Rotary Club Bandshell
July 8 - The Tom Nolan Band, Motown Band
July 15 - Alumni Acoustic, Classic Rock Band
July 22 - Soto Band, Top 40/Latin Band
July 29 - Ad & The Soul Co., Blues/Soul Band
August 5 - Just Dave Band, Country-Folk Band
August 12 - Nolan Shaheed Quintet, Jazz Band
August 19 - Disney Tribute Band, Children's Music
August 26 - Yachty by Nature, Yacht Rock Band 70s & 80s
Movies - Saturdays at about 8 p.m.
July 21 – Space Jam at Julian Fisher Park
July 28 – The Sandlot at Recreation Park
August 4 – Back to the Future at Library Park
August 11 – Coco at Kiwanis Park at Grand Avenue
Source: Becky Shevlin's excellent calendar
- Brad Haugaard
Is parking free at station square?ReplyDelete
Yes, cheapo, it's free. Or Lyft is 50 centsDelete