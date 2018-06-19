Big Developments Planned; One-Way Streets; Tattoos; Higher Trash Fees; 4th of July

AvalonBay (top) and TownPlace (bottom), two new planned Monrovia developments.
In his weekly report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O), City Manager Oliver Chi reports that ...
~ The Planning Commission unanimously approved a 296-unit multi-family housing development for just south of the Gold Line station. The City Council will consider the proposal on July 3. Also, two more big projects (shown above) are in the works: a 113-room Marriott TownePlace Suites Hotel on the southwest corner of Myrtle and Huntington, and a 154-unit AvalonBay project on the northwest corner of Myrtle and Chestnut.
~ Here’s a new web page the city has set up to track development projects: https://goo.gl/RZQnpn
~ There will be a block party at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 30 “to facilitate gathering community feedback” on making South Primrose Avenue and South Ivy Avenue one way streets to add bicycle lanes. It will "likely take place off of Ivy Avenue by East Fig Avenue," but details next week.
~ The Planning Commission unanimously approved regulations that would allow tattoo services in Old Town. They will have to be a secondary service of non-tattoo businesses, they’ll need a conditional use permit (i.e. special permission) from the city, and they’ll need the building owner’s permission.
~ Trash fees are going up 5 percent starting July 1 - by $1.50 for a typical residential customer, from $30.03 to $31.53 a month.
~ The 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Show will be held at Library Park. The Stefan Poole Band will perform at 7 p.m. followed by a free 20-minute fireworks show at 9 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment