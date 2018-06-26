Max the Chihuahua Needs a Home

Max (A460360) is a friendly, 4-year-old Chihuahua who’d love a new home. Max enjoys going for walks in the park and hanging out with volunteers. He’s very treat motivated and eager to learn. Sadly, Max came to the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, along with his 14-year-old doggie sister, Nana (A460359), because his owner could no longer care for him. Max is ready and waiting for his second chance. Could it be with you?
The adoption fee for dogs is $130. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
* Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold its 5th Annual “Free Adoption Day” on June 29. Adoption fees for all available animals— including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, pocket pets and reptiles—will be subsidized. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Ave in Pasadena, will be open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
