Monrovia’ Staar Surgical Gets All Clear Signal From FDA

Monrovia’ Staar Surgical, which had received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration, has now received a letter from the FDA lifting the warning letter, and its stock bounced up more than 11 percent today at this writing.
“The lifting of the Warning Letter is the result of a comprehensive remediation program that not only addressed the issues raised by the FDA in the 2014 Warning Letter, but included the assessment, remediation and upgrade of all aspects of STAAR’s quality systems to assure compliance with Quality System Regulations (QSR),” said Caren Mason, President and CEO. “We have steadfastly initiated and promoted a Culture of Quality which emphasizes prevention and accountability throughout the organization. We are committed to continuing and strengthening this companywide emphasis on excellence.” https://goo.gl/sseoHN
Brad Haugaard
