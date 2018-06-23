News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Moon and Jupiter at Myrtle and Lime - Saturn Later
The sidewalk astronomers will have their telescopes set up at the corner of Myrtle and Lime this evening about 8 p.m. to view the moon, and, if I understand, Jupiter.
Jane Houston Jones of the Old Town Sidewalk Astronomers adds, "Saturn won't rise until about 8:30 tonight, and won't be visible above the Myrtle Street rooftop and trees until after we shut down. So, if you step out at home after 10:30 p.m you'll see Saturn to the Southeast (left of) Jupiter and the moon. It's a gorgeous lineup."
- Brad Haugaard
