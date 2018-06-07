News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: $50k in Jewelry Stolen from Backpack; Sprinkler Theft; Power Tool Theft; Employment Scam; Drunks and Drugs; Pharmacy Robbery; And So Forth
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for May 31 – June 6. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 464 service events, resulting in 76 investigations.
Shoplifting / Warrants – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 9:45 a.m., a male subject entered a store in the 100 block of W. Foothill and removed merchandise from a shelf. He ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. Officers were called and apprehended the subject as he was running east on Foothill. The merchandise was returned to the store and the suspect was arrested. A computer check revealed he had multiple warrants for his arrest from previous crimes.
Violation of Court Order
May 31 at 1:58 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Foothill reported her ex-husband had just been in her front yard in violation of a restraining order. When officers arrived, the male subject was gone. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
May 31 at 2:51 p.m., a resident in the 300 block E. Olive walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen several sprinklers from his front yard garden. He told officers this was the second occurrence. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 7:41 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1800 block of W. Duarte when he saw a subject who appeared suspicious. He stopped to speak with the subject and discovered he was an admitted gang member and he was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication / Resisting Arrest – Suspect Arrested
May 31 at 8:59 p.m., residents in the 200 block of E. Colorado reported a male subject lying on their front lawn. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, finding him to be heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. As they attempted to take the subject into custody, he began fighting with the officers, causing minor injuries to the officers. The subject was arrested.
Shoplifting
May 31 at 10:43 p.m., an employee at a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported that a male subject had entered the store and began removing power tools from a shelf. He left the store without paying for the merchandise and fled in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud
June 1 at 1:25 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Cherry reported that he was the victim of internet fraud. He had responded to an ad for employment in which he received a check to deposit in his personal account. He was then required to send money to numerous people from his account and could keep the remainder of money from the check; however, after the money was sent, he discovered the check he received was fraudulent. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
June 2 at 1:17 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Hillcrest walked outside his home and discovered someone had stolen the license plates off his vehicle sometime in the morning or during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
June 2 at 2:23 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and removed speakers from a shelf. He left the store without paying for the merchandise, and when confronted by security outside the store, he dropped the speakers and fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
DUI – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 12:48 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Traffic Collision / DUI – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 2:32 a.m., a motorist was traveling east in the 700 block of E. Foothill when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a parked car and a gate. Officers arrived and found the driver to be intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI.
Shoplifting
June 3 at 10:55 a.m., a female subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington, removed items from a shelf and left the store without paying for the merchandise. She was stopped outside the store by officers and taken into custody for shoplifting. The merchandise was returned to the store.
Vandalism
June 3 at 12:59 p.m., the owner of a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Lime arrived to work and discovered someone had cut his decorative outdoor string lights. The lights had not been cut when the business closed the night before. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
June 3 at 7:46 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and used plyers to remove security tags from merchandise, then left the store with the items. Store employees stopped the subject outside the store and recovered the merchandise. Officers arrived and took custody of the subject. He was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine.
Drugs for Sale / ID Theft / Possession of Stolen Property – Suspects Arrested
June 3 at 10:20 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the pickup truck and contacted the driver. The driver did not have a license and was found to be in possession of heroin for sale. A search of the vehicle revealed reported stolen property and identification belonging to several different people. The female passenger and the driver were both arrested.
Public Intoxication / Battery – Suspects Arrested
June 3 at 11:37 a.m., a caller reported seeing two male subjects fighting in front of the Monrovia Community Center in the 100 block of W. Palm. Officers arrived and contacted both subjects. One was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety and the safety of others. After further investigation, it was determined he was the aggressor. Officers arrested the intoxicated subject.
Domestic Violence
June 4 at 12:30 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Walnut reported her ex-boyfriend had just shoved her to the ground and threatened her with a baseball bat. He fled the home when she called the police. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Embezzlement – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 10:50 a.m., the security for a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain discovered one of their employees had been taking money from the register over a period of time. Officers were called and after an investigation, the employee was arrested.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
June 4 at 5:11 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Palm walked outside her home and discovered fresh collision damage to her car, which had been parked on the street. Officers arrived to investigate. It appears the damage was caused by another vehicle and no note was left. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 7:34 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Duarte when he saw a bicyclist commit a violation, so he was stopped. The bicyclist was found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used to smoke methamphetamine; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 8:44 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of E. Lemon reported a male subject on the street in front of her house yelling. Officers arrived and found the subject, who was heavily intoxicated. Field tests were conducted and it was determined he was too drunk to care for his own safety; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
June 4 at 11:11 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of E. Royal Oaks reported a male subject lying half in their bushes and half on the sidewalk. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. He was heavily intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety; he was arrested and taken into custody.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 7:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. Shamrock when she saw a motorist driving while talking on their cellphone. She stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver. A computer check revealed the driver had a warrant for their arrest and was driving with a suspended license. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Armed Robbery
June 5 at 9:39 a.m., employees of a business in the 200 block of W. Foothill reported that two male subjects had just entered their store wearing gloves and masks, and they were armed with handguns. They took cash from the registers and multiple bottles of prescription opioids. The suspects fled the location. This investigation is continuing.
Mail Tampering
June 5 at 4:50 p.m., a resident who lives on Hidden Valley reported seeing two male subjects park their car in front of his driveway, then pry open his mailbox with a crowbar. No mail was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud – Suspect Arrested
June 5 at 8:02 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 2600 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, who was found to be in possession of items connecting her with fraud. A computer check revealed she was on probation for welfare fraud. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Armed Robbery
June 5 at 11:32 p.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Walnut reported seeing two male subjects with guns and masks, trying to take an occupied vehicle. The suspects fled the area as officers responded. Officers were not able to locate the suspects, who had stolen money from the victim inside the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 12:22 p.m., a female subject entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and took merchandise out of the store without paying. Store security detained the female and recovered their property. Officers arrived and took custody of the subject.
Shoplifting
June 6 at 4:40 p.m., a male subject entered a store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and took merchandise out of the store without paying. Officers responded, but did not locate the subject. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 5:49 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1100 block of S. Mountain when he saw a motorist driving while talking on their cellphone. The driver was stopped and a computer check revealed they had a warrant for their arrest. They were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
June 6 at 6:47 p.m., an employee of a store in the 100 block of S. Myrtle had placed $50,000 worth of personal jewelry in her backpack, then went to work with the backpack. Sometime during the day, someone had taken the jewelry out of her backpack. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
June 6 at 10:57 p.m., residents in the 100 block of Montana reported a female subject in the street, causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and located the subject. A computer check revealed she had multiple warrants for her arrest; she was arrested for the warrants and taken into custody.
