Free Fuzzy Friend Adoption Day June 29

Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA will hold its 5th Annual “Free Adoption Day” on June 29. Adoption fees for all available animals--- including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, pocket pets and reptiles—will be subsidized. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Ave in Pasadena, will be open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As the shelter fills to capacity during the warmer months, it is important to find new homes for pets as quickly as possible. This is especially true before 4th of July, when dogs, cats and other animals are easily frightened by the loud booms and bursts of fireworks and may run away. The shelter hopes to free up as much kennel as possible to prepare for the increased number of stray and lost pets arriving around the 4th of July.
Free Adoption Day is the shelter’s largest adoption event of the year. In 2017, 152 pets - 71 cats, 56 dogs and 25 critters - found a home on Free Adoption Day. The shelter hopes to exceed that number in 2018.
“Visit us on Free Adoption for the best deal of the year,” says Julie Bank, President/CEO of the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA. “Not only are you saving the life of a homeless pet, but you are bringing home a new family member.”
All dog and cat adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and age appropriate vaccines.New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam, as well as a packet filled with information about how to care for your pet.
The event is open to residents of any city looking to adopt a pet. Regular adoption process applies. To expedite the adoption process, print an adoption application in advance on the organization’s website. To view animals at the shelter or to make a donation towards a subsidized adoption, visit pasadenahumane.org.
Source: Pasadena Humane Society
